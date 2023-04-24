Menu Content

Dog Owners Must Lock Pet Carriers, Use Leashes 2 Meters in Length

Written: 2023-04-26 11:41:44Updated: 2023-04-26 12:03:47

Dog Owners Must Lock Pet Carriers, Use Leashes 2 Meters in Length

Photo : YONHAP News

People bringing their dogs out with them must keep their carriers locked or use a leash two meters in length.

According to the agriculture ministry on Wednesday, such revisions to the animal protection law and related enforcement ordinances will take effect on Thursday.

In an effort to prevent accidents, the requirement for owners to carry their dog or keep them on a leash inside apartment complexes or multi-unit homes will be extended to studio apartment buildings and dormitories, 

Violators will face a fine of up to 500-thousand won, or around 375 U.S. dollars.

Owners will also be required to provide hospitable conditions for their dogs on a leash, with a minimum leash length of two meters and access to sunlight.

While breeding, importing, sales and funeral businesses related to pets have been merely required to seek registration, they will be transitioned to a license system. Unlicensed operators could face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won.
