Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean music streaming service Melon has created a forest in Seoul named after BTS.According to the streaming provider on Wednesday, the BTS Forest in Nanji Hangang Park was established as a part of an eco-friendly project.The funding came from a two-percent allocation of the monthly subscription of users who selected their favorite artist on the project’s page, with a forest created by the Korean Federation for Environmental Movements once the total reaches 20 million won, or some 15 thousand U.S. dollars.BTS were the first artists to hit the 20 million-won mark last month, resulting in a forest that consists of three fringe trees and 400 sacred bamboo trees in western Seoul.