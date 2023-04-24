First Couples of S. Korea, US Spend Time Together at White House

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee enjoyed time with U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on the second day of their state visit.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Tuesday, the Bidens greeted the South Korean president and the first lady at the White House before giving them a tour of the premises.Yoon and Kim signed a guestbook and a photobook commemorating the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, after which the group moved to the Truman Balcony for a view of Washington.After President Biden's welcome, Yoon said he wished to invite the U.S. first couple to his official residence in Seoul in the future.The Bidens gifted their South Korean counterparts a small handmade table inspired by a traditional portable Korean dining table, a brass plaque marking Yoon's state visit, and a vase with paper flowers made by a Korean American artist.President Biden presented President Yoon with a set containing a vintage baseball bat, glove and ball, while First Lady Biden gave a sapphire necklace to First Lady Kim.The leaders of the two countries are set to meet for a summit at the White House on Wednesday.