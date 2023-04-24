Fmr. UN Chief Ban Urges Immediate End to Violence in Myanmar

Photo : YONHAP News

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar in a meeting with military leaders during a surprise visit to the country this week.Ban made the call on Monday during a meeting with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the military government, and other top officials in the capital of Naypyidaw.Through an international group of veteran statesmen called “The Elders” of which Ban is the deputy chair, the former UN chief’s talks were described as "exploratory."Ban stressed the urgency of implementing a peace plan agreed to in April 2021 by the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.He called for the enforcement of a UN Security Council resolution to end the violence between the military and the pro-democracy resistance forces, while also advocating for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi from imprisonment at the hands of the military that ousted her in 2021.Condemning the loss of civilian lives during the two-year conflict, Ban also urged the military to guarantee free and fair conditions during its promised elections.