21 Universities to Include School Violence Record in Admissions

Written: 2023-04-26 14:06:01Updated: 2023-04-26 16:56:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul National University and Korea University are among 21 universities that will incorporate school violence records into the entrance exam-based admissions process next year.

The decision follows the education ministry's announcement earlier this month mandating the inclusion of such records in university admissions effective for the 2026 academic year.

A total of 112 universities will take into account school violence records for their holistic admissions. 

Earlier, the government had required the inclusion of the records in admissions for those specializing in sports following a string of bullying accusations made within professional and amateur sports in 2021.

Meanwhile, 196 member universities belonging to the Korean Council for University Education plan to admit 34-thousand-934 students in the 2025 academic year, three-thousand-362 fewer than the previous year.
