Seoul Metro to Launch Subway App for Foreigners

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metro will launch an exclusive app for foreigners using the subway in the capital city on Thursday.The app, called “Seoul Subway,” will provide the subway line map, train information and direction guidance.Once users enter their destination in the search box, the station nearest to their current location will be automatically pinned as the point of departure and information on the nearest station to the user’s destination will be provided.Users will also be able to check when the next train is coming real-time when clicking on transfer stations.With its location-based service, the app will also guide users on the location of platforms and which side of the train they need to get on as well as information on the exits and bathrooms in stations.The app will provide such information on 14 stations frequented by foreigners, including Gunja, Hongik University, Myeongdong, Anguk, Itaewon, Jamsil and Samseong, along with tourist destinations near such stations.