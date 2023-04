Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has hailed South Korea’s reinstatement of Japan to its whitelist of preferential trading partners and vowed to make a responsible evaluation.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno revealed the stance during a press conference on Wednesday while saying that Tokyo will closely monitor Seoul’s future position, echoing comments by Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura the previous day.South Korean and Japanese government officials held director-level talks on export management policies in Tokyo on Monday and Tuesday, but Japan has yet to restore South Korea to its trade whitelist.Meanwhile, Matsuno said Tokyo is closely watching the upcoming summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, saying that a strong South Korea-U.S. alliance is beneficial to the region.