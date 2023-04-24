White House: Biden Confident in Fulfilling Extended Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

A White House official has said that U.S. President Joe Biden is confident about abiding by America's steadfast pledge on security commitments for South Korea.In a press briefing before the South Korean press in Washington on Tuesday, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said the issue of U.S. commitment to extended deterrence will be discussed over the next couple of days.Noting that North Korea's continued weapon tests and military strength pose a threat to the region, Kirby said the U.S. is stepping up alliance capabilities with Seoul and Biden and President Yoon Suk Yeol "will have more to announce" on the matter at the end of their summit.On possible weapons aid to Ukraine, Kirby said it is entirely up to South Korea to decide what kind of assistance it provides in the future, but the summit is expected to touch on that war.The coordinator said the two sides have also cooperated on technological protection including efforts to coordinate investments in the semiconductors sector to secure critical technologies and to address economic coercion, in an apparent reference to China.He did not, however, confirm the veracity of a Financial Times report claiming that the U.S. asked Seoul to encourage its leading chipmakers not to fill the market gap if Beijing bans the U.S.-based Micron Technology from selling chips in the Chinese mainland.