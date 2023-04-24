PM Han Meets Visiting Florida Governor DeSantis

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with visiting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Seoul on Wednesday and asked for support for South Korean firms operating in the U.S. state.Han’s office said that in the meeting, the prime minister expressed hope that the governor's visit, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the alliance, can serve to further expand economic exchanges in trade and investment between South Korea and Florida.The prime minister also noted the need for cooperation in future sectors such as space and aviation, in which Florida has an advantage.Han also explained the Seoul government's policy on North Korea's complete denuclearization as the two exchanged views on regional and global affairs.In response, DeSantis also underlined the importance of the alliance and hoped for deeper cooperation with South Korea as a key partner in creating jobs and advancing regional economies, promising to facilitate exchanges with South Korean firms and regional authorities.The governor, who is widely expected to declare his candidacy for president in 2024, is on a four-nation tour that also brings him to Japan, Israel and Britain.