Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has developed an anti-aircraft laser capable of shooting down North Korean drones in the event of a future incursion.A government official said the Agency for Defense Development held a test evaluation of the Laser Based Anti-Aircraft Weapon Block-I, determining on Tuesday that it is suitable for use in the field.In the test, the weapon discharged a laser 30 times and hit all 30 drones flying three kilometers away.With the latest assessment, mass production will begin next year and deployment, which will be the first of its kind in the world, may also begin as early as next year.