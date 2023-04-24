JCS Chief Stresses Unified Response to N. Korean Nuclear Threat in Regional Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that JSC chairman Kim Seung-kyum attended a virtual Indo-Pacific security forum on Wednesday.Top military officials from 24 countries in the region, including South Korea, the U.S., Japan, China, Australia and India, attended the forum hosted by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, discussing the most concerning security challenges for each country.During the session, Kim assessed that North Korea's nuclear and missile threats are the most concerning security challenge in the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing the importance of a united response to the threats.The JCS chief also said that the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, will continue to contribute to peace and stability in the region beyond the Korean Peninsula.The forum has been since September 2021, but not on a regular basis.