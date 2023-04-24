Prosecution Raids Woori Bank over Corruption Scandal Probe

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution on Wednesday raided the headquarters of Woori Bank as part of its investigation into allegations that a former special counsel received bribes from an asset firm at the center of a high-profile development corruption scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent prosecutors and investigators to the bank's headquarters and offices and homes of bank officials to search and secure related evidence in the bribery case.The prosecution suspects that former special counsel Park Young-soo was promised to receive around 20 billion won from Kim Man-bae and his associates in return for helping them form a consortium for the Daejang-dong development project in 2014, when he served as the chair of the Woori Bank board of directors.The latest raid comes about a month after the prosecution raided the bank's headquarters and the offices and homes of Park and his former assistant Yang Jae-sik to secure documents on their suspected bribery.At the time, Park issued a statement and denied his involvement in the development project, rejecting the bribery allegations.