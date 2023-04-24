Yoon-Biden Summit to Adopt Washington Declaration on Extended Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will adopt the Washington Declaration detailing extended deterrence measures in their summit.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a press briefing on Tuesday in Washington that one of the measures included in the declaration is creating a joint nuclear consultative group(NCG).Lee said that through the group, the mechanism of information sharing, joint planning, and joint execution of extended deterrence is expected to work more organically.Final-stage consultation is reportedly under way between the two sides on the wording of the declaration and specific methods to be taken by the U.S. to operate its strategic assets in case of a nuclear attack against South Korea.It is believed the upcoming summit may adopt a joint statement and the Washington Declaration, as well as a separate document containing the two leaders' agreements in some areas.