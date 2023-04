Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is in action moving toward the future.During the official welcoming ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, the South Korean president said that he had come to look back on the 70-year history of the alliance and design the vision of a shared future.Yoon stressed that the alliance is not transactional and does not operate for the sake of mere interest, stating that it is forged in blood as a result of the two countries' fight for freedom.President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee were officially received by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of the bilateral summit as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance this year.