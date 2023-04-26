[Full Text] Opening Remarks of Presidents at S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

[Sound bite: U.S. President Joe Biden]"Mr. President, my friend, we’re honored to celebrate with you this 70th anniversary of the alliance between South Korea and the U.S. President Eisenhower said, all those years ago, he said, quote, 'the security of an individual nation depends on the security of its partners.'And today I'm proud to say, Mr. President, I think that our partnership is ready to take on any challenges we may face. We see it in the Indo-Pacific, where our alliance is the linchpin of regional security and prosperity.And we see it in the Indo-Pacific where our alliance is the linchpin of that security, and we see it in our defense of democratic values, from the ROK leading the next Summit for Democracy to our shared commitment to stand with Ukraine as it defends its democracy against Russia’s assault.And we also see it in the way we’re doubling down on our cooperation as allies even as the DPRK ramps up its challenges.And we see it in our growing economic cooperation. ROK businesses are investing billions in the United States and together we’re building the future. Everything from electric vehicles and batteries to solar power, to semiconductors.Mr. President, I want to thank you for your courageous, principled diplomacy with Japan, which strengthened our trilateral partnership. It makes an enormous difference.I’m looking forward to our meeting today and most importantly, I’m looking forward to the future our countries will forge together. Thank you for being here."[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English as interpreted by onsite translator)]"Mr. President, thank you for your warm welcome once again. It is indeed meaningful for me to talk to you here at the Oval Office. This is the very place where the presidents of the United States strive to realize a nation that embodies the constitution written by the Founding Fathers.I suppose that many important decisions regarding the Republic of Korea were also made at this office. I believe I was only able to be here today as a consequence of those moments of history.The journey of the ROK-U.S. alliance proves that our predecessors’ decisions were right and wise.Korea rose from the ashes of war and has become one of the leading countries of the international community. Now the ROK-U.S. alliance is not only the linchpin of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula but also across the globe.Mr. President, our alliance is an alliance of values based on our shared universal values of freedom and democracy. It is not a contractual relationship of convenience only seeking our interests. Guided by our shared values, our alliance is an everlasting partnership. The ROK-U.S. alliance is also resilient. Together, we can resolve any issues between us through close consultations.This is the reason that the ROK-U.S. alliance is now transforming into a true global alliance.Mr. President, attempts to alter the status quo by force, supply chain fragmentation and disruption, challenges in food and energy security are threatening global peace and stability.As a value alliance we can together play a critical role in navigating through all these challenges, Mr. President.Mr. President, our summit talks today will set a historic milestone for the alliance marching anew toward the peace and prosperity of the world as a global alliance."