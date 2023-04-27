Yoon and Biden Forge Tougher Nuclear Umbrella against N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The presidents of South Korea and the U.S. held a summit in Washington and agreed to beef up the U.S.’ extended deterrence measures against North Korea. While expanding Seoul's involvement in the planning and execution of U.S. nuclear weapons operations on the Korean Peninsula, the two sides also made it clear that South Korea will side with the U.S. on Ukraine and Taiwan issues.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to forge a stronger nuclear umbrella to deal with evolving nuclear threats from North Korea.South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden held bilateral talks at the White House on Wednesday, adopting the Washington Declaration to this end.In the joint news conference following the 80-minute meeting, the two presidents introduced the plan.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English as interpreted by onsite translator)]"Sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula does not happen automatically. Us two leaders have decided to significantly strengthen the extended deterrence of our two countries against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats so that we can achieve peace through the superiority of overwhelming force and not a false peace based on the goodwill of the other side."[Sound bite: US President Joe Biden]"... the ROK has repeatedly formed its — confirmed its commitment to — to the nonproliferation treaty. And the Washington Declaration is a prudent step to reinforce extended deterrence and respond to advancing DPRK nuclear threat.Look, a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partisans — partners — is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime, were it to take such an action."South Korea and the U.S. will launch their Nuclear Consultative Group and jointly plan combined military operations involving U.S. strategic weapons and South Korean conventional weapons.The two sides also agreed to regularly deploy U.S. nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines in waters off the Korean Peninsula when necessary to contain North Korea.Biden during the news conference also made it clear that the Yoon government will side with the U.S. on Ukraine and Taiwan issues.[Sound bite: US President Joe Biden]"Today, we discussed our work together on promoting peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and beyond. I also affirmed our shared commitment — we, together, shared our affirmed shared commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine against Russia’s brutal assault on their freedom, their territorial integrity, and democracy. And the Republic of Korea’s strong support for Ukraine is important, because Russians’ flagrant — Russia’s flagrant violation of international law matters to nations everywhere in the world, not just in Europe."Marking 70 years of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, President Yoon is on a weeklong state visit to the U.S.The two leaders also adopted a joint statement setting the future direction for the alliance.The South Korean president is scheduled to deliver a speech at a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Thursday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.