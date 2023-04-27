Yoon Says S. Korea-U.S. Alliance is Truly Global

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance amid global threats to peace and stability during his opening remarks of the bilateral summit on Wednesday.Following the welcome ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House earlier in the morning, Yoon sat down with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.The U.S. president first mentioned that the U.S.-South Korea alliance is the linchpin of regional security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring its importance as the two nations support Ukraine in the defense of its democracy against Russia’s assault.Biden also thanked Yoon for his courageous, principled diplomacy with Japan that strengthened the trilateral partnership between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.The South Korean president, on his part, stressed that the alliance is crucial across the globe, especially in the face of challenges in food and energy security as well as supply chain fragmentation and disruption.