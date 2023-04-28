Yoon Meets with Tesla CEO Musk, Asks for Investment in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday in Washington, where he appealed for the US electric vehicle maker's investment in South Korea.Taking place immediately after summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok said in a press briefing that the meeting was held at the request of Musk.In the meeting at Blair House, the U.S. president's guest house, Yoon reportedly stressed that South Korea has world-class manufacturing facilities and labor force, making it an ideal location to run a gigafactory, referring to Tesla's electric vehicle component factory.President Yoon is said to have asked Musk to establish a gigafactory in South Korea, saying that if Tesla were to invest in the country, the government will provide active support in terms of location, workforce and tax breaks.In response, Musk reportedly said that the country is among the leading candidates to host a gigafactory, adding that he expects to visit South Korea soon.Yoon also voiced hope for greater cooperation between South Korean businesses and SpaceX, the U.S. spacecraft company founded by Musk.