Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that the issue of military aid for Ukraine was not discussed in the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden.A senior official at the top office made the remarks at a press briefing on Wednesday in Washington when asked whether the topic was brought up during the meeting between the two leaders and a small group of officials.According to the official, their meeting was quite long, but the issue of Ukraine was only mentioned briefly.Stressing that there was no change in the government's official stance and principles on the matter, the official said the government is increasing its financial, humanitarian, and nonmilitary support to Ukraine while continuing to monitor the situation.The official added that South Korea is interested in discussions on the reconstruction of the war-torn country and will cooperate with the United States on the matter.