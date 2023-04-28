Pres. Office: S. Korea-US to Hold 4 NCG Meetings a Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are expected to hold four meetings a year of the newly announced Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG), according to an official at President Yoon Suk Yeol's office.The creation of the group was unveiled on Wednesday after the South Korea-US summit in Washington as a measure to strengthen extended deterrence.The official said in a press briefing that the two nations plan to hold an NCG meeting every quarter, adding there will be at least two or three meetings this year.Outcomes from the meetings will be immediately reported to the leaders of the two nations, and the mechanism of operating nuclear assets will be established based on those outcomes.The official said that the NCG will be the most substantive and authoritative consultative body to discuss extended deterrence.When asked if the allies will continue to operate other existing consultative groups on extended deterrence, the official said that the Deterrence Strategy Committee will be absorbed into the NCG, chaired by assistant deputy minister-level officials. However, the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG), chaired by more senior vice minister-level officials, will remain.The official added that keeping the EDSCG along with the NCG will not pose a problem.