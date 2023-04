Photo : YONHAP News

Business sentiment remained flat in April amid lingering economic uncertainties.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries posted 72 for this month, unchanged from the previous month.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI fell to 63 in February, the lowest in 31 months before rebounding to 70 in March.The BSI for manufacturers remained unchanged from the previous month at 70, while the index for non-manufacturing sectors also remained flat at 74.Meanwhile, local firms' business outlook for May rose by one point on-month, coming in at 74.