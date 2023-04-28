S. Korea, US to Pursue $60 Mln Youth STEM Educational Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States agreed to establish an educational exchange program for youths in high-tech and science areas.The education ministry said on Thursday that the leaders of the two nations agreed on a 60 million-dollar program to promote exchanges of youth in the fields science, technology, engineering, and mathematics(STEM).South Korea and the US will both contribute 30 million dollars for the KorUS Educational Exchange Initiative for Youth in STEM, which will serve two-thousand-23 youths from each side.The two sides will first launch a Fulbright STEM Scholars Exchange Program and spend 15 million dollars to support 200 grantees on master's and doctoral courses in high-tech areas.Seoul and Washington will also pursue a special exchange program for college students in science and engineering, under which young people interested in high-tech industries will be allowed to have field experience after studying for up to one year at university.