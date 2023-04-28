S. Korea, US Announce Strategic Cyber Security Cooperation Framework

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and the United States announced a strategic cyber security cooperation framework that would extend the alliance into cyberspace.In a document following their summit on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to promote cooperation and build trust in cyber security technology, policy and strategy.The two sides will look to develop and enforce different measures to prevent and deter malicious acts in cyberspace, and work together to bring to account countries involved in destructive and illegal cyber activities.Cooperation will also extend to cyber training, protection of key facilities, fostering talent, and real-time sharing of information on cyber threats.Highlighting the importance of a deep and firm bilateral alliance in cyberspace, Yoon and Biden promised to set strong and resilient cyber security as a strategic priority and implement such aims into their respective state policies.The national security councils from both countries, their cyber cooperation working group and intelligence communities will serve as channels of communication in this endeavor.