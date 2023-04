Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop supergroup BTS member Suga kicked off his first solo world tour at the UBS Arena in the U.S. state of New York on Wednesday.According to the group's management agency, Big Hit Music, Suga is set to stage 25 concerts in nine cities in the U.S., Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea for the next two months.This is the first time for a BTS member to embark on a solo world tour.Suga, who released his first official solo album "D-Day" last Friday, performed its tracks as well as songs from the 2016 and 2020 mixtapes "Agust D" and "D-2," respectively, which together make up a trilogy."D-Day," which topped Japan's Oricon Weekly Album Ranking chart earlier this week, features artists including IU, the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, and fellow BTS member J-Hope.