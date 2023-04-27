Yoon Speaks of Strength of S. Korea-US Alliance at State Dinner

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee attended a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House Wednesday evening.In proposing a toast to the future of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, Yoon paid respect to those whose sacrifices and brave actions sustained it for 70 years and enabled it to become a strong and active relationship heading toward the future.The president credited the alliance for providing the foundation for South Korea's unprecedented economic growth and dynamic democracy.Earlier at the dinner event, Yoon said he and Biden had discussed ways to cooperate within the bilateral relationship and reconfirmed their ironclad trust and resolve to collaborate during the summit.The South Korean leader said the future generations of the two countries will enjoy endless benefits from the partnership of the two countries, which is expected to take on a greater role and responsibility in tackling complex global crises.He said the future alliance will be based on key values of liberty, democracy, law and order, and human rights, guaranteeing the two sides' security and prosperity and contributing to global peace and stability.