Parties React Differently to Outcome of S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties had starkly contrasting reactions to the outcome of the South Korea-U.S. summit during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit in Washington on Wednesday.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) expressed expectations that the allies' "Washington Declaration" will reinforce the U.S. extended deterrence and provide an opportunity to take a leap in the Seoul-Washington alliance.The PPP particularly praised the agreed establishment of a bilateral nuclear consultation group and a detailed outline on the enforcement of the extended deterrence, such as the deployment of nuclear-powered submarines to waters off the Korean Peninsula.The ruling party also lauded economic benefits for South Korea, with five-point-nine billion dollars in investments pledged by U.S. businesses.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), for its part, criticized the administration for failing to make progress on the agreements of the 2021 summit, adding that the extended deterrence plan is no different from the existing U.S. nuclear umbrella policy.The DP slammed the administration for agreeing to diplomatic concessions without looking after national interests such as the consequences of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on local firms, to which the U.S. merely issued what the party described as an ambiguous response.The minor Justice Party also negatively assessed the outcome of the summit, saying that there was no apology from the U.S. regarding the recent eavesdropping allegations or a proposed direction on the establishment of a peace regime on the peninsula.