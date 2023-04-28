US Expert Urges Seoul, Washington to Engage N. Korea in Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. expert on North Korea has described the outcome of the South Korea-U.S. summit as a “hollow victory for Washington,” which would be better served by the pursuit of dialogue with North Korea.Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at the U.S. think tank, the Cato Institute, made the assessment in an opinion piece in Foreign Policy magazine on Wednesday.Bandow said President Yoon Suk Yeol’s latest visit “is sure to be a celebration of the alliance,” but was quick to add that “the U.S. promise to defend the South is a second best” and stressed the need to “find a peaceful modus vivendi for the Korean Peninsula,” adding that such effort requires dialogue.Assessing that the allies’ policy toward the North has failed, the analyst said “Seoul and Washington need to develop a new strategy for engagement with North Korea, before any chance is gone for good.”Underlining the need to build trust, Bandow said Washington should propose a meeting in which the main parties agree that the conflict has ended and create a framework for longer-term peace.He encouraged the U.S. to scrap some unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang as a gesture indicating an openness to something other than the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the North.