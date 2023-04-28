‘N. Korea Possibly Processing up to 8kg of Weapons-Grade Plutonium’

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korea monitor says the regime may well be processing plutonium on a significant scale at its Yongbyon nuclear complex.Citing satellite imagery taken of the facility between March 21 and April 20, Washington-based think tank 38 North said on Wednesday that activities at the five megawatt-electric reactor appeared to have been suspended for several weeks since early April.The observer speculated that a shutdown for refueling purposes could result in the reprocessing of the spent fuel rod into plutonium, a key element in nuclear warheads, to add to the country's fissile material stockpile.Since the reactor has been running from July 2021, 38 North estimated that the volume could amount to some five to eight kilograms of new weapons-grade plutonium once separated from the spent fuel.The think tank also explained that while the reactor does not require a suspension in operations to refuel, North Korea has historically opted to shut it down to perform maintenance, which appears to be under way based on a recent increase in vehicle activity.