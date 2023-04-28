Menu Content

Ex-Pres. Moon Calls for Dialogue on Anniv. of Panmunjom Declaration

Former President Moon Jae-in has called for efforts by the two Koreas and the United States to restore dialogue on the fifth anniversary of the historic Panmunjom Declaration.

In a commemorative address delivered to a conference celebrating the fifth anniversary of the declaration on Thursday, Moon lamented the deteriorating situation on the Korean Peninsula as hostilities increase without sincere efforts to stabilize the situation in sight.

He called for the South Korean government's active role in the restoration of dialogue and the need to cooperate with China and Russia as well for the denuclearization of the peninsula. 

On the declaration itself, Moon lauded it as the driving force behind the unprecedented summit between Washington and Pyongyang and emphasized that it remains a milestone of peace despite falling short of full implementation with the collapse of the Hanoi summit.

Signed by former South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27, 2018, the Panmunjom Declaration confirmed their common goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
