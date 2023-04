Photo : YONHAP News

Six more mpox cases were confirmed in just two days as the total climbed​ to 40.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday, four cases were reported on Wednesday and two were confirmed on Thursday, three of which were in Seoul while one each was in Incheon, Gangwon Province and Daegu.Five patients had no history of recent overseas travel, suggesting local transmissions, while one patient is presumed to have been infected while on a recent trip to Japan.Health authorities have urged the public to contact medical facilities promptly when exhibiting symptoms, emphasizing that privacy is strictly protected.