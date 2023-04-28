DP Expedites 2 Independent Counsel Bills in National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has fast-tracked two bills establishing independent counsels to investigate First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the Daejang-dong development scandal.During a plenary session of the National Assembly on Thursday, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-dominated chamber designated the two bills for “expeditious processing” in light of the ruling People Power Party’s(PPP) control of the parliamentary legislative committee, which is an essential gateway for legislation in a normal procedure.The so-called “Five Billion Won Club” bill that seeks to create an independent probe into bribery charges related to the Daejang-dong development scandal was passed unanimously by the 183 lawmakers present, with all DP and minor Justice Party members voting.The bill calling for an independent counsel to look into allegations regarding the first lady's involvement in the case of Deutsche Motor's stock price manipulation also passed with 182 votes in favor and one opposed.Members of the PPP boycotted the vote as an extension of its protest that the DP's push for the independent counsel aims to distract from the legal troubles DP leader Lee Jae-myung faces in connection with the Daejang-dong scandal.