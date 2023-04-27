Yoon Toasts S. Korea-US Alliance, Sings 'American Pie' at State Dinner

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee attended a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House Wednesday evening.During the banquet that lasted for three hours and 30 minutes, the two leaders cemented their bond and celebrated the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance along with 200 people.At the beginning of the dinner, Biden said that Yoon's visit is about reaffirming all that unites the two nations, wrapping up his short speech with a toast "To our partnership, to our people, to possibilities, and to the future South Korea and the United States will create together."President Yoon said that the sacrifices and actions of those who have supported the Korea-US alliance for the past 70 years have culminated into a strong alliance that acts together toward the future.Yoon quoted an Irish proverb, saying, "A best friend is like a four-leaf clover, Hard to find and lucky to have," much like a strong alliance.President Yoon then offered a toast, saying "To our ironclad alliance."The festive dinner was followed by a round of musical performances and President Yoon joined Biden on stage and sang Don McClean’s "American Pie," which received a standing ovation from the crowd.