LG Electronics posted nearly one-point-five trillion in operating profit in the first quarter despite a global economic slump, beating market expectations.The consumer electronics giant said on Thursday that its operating profit came to one-point-49 trillion won in the January-to-March period, down 22-point-nine percent on-year.The figure beat market forecasts of one-point-two trillion won.Sales fell two-point-six percent on-year to 20-point-41 trillion won, with net profit slipping 61 percent on-year to 546-point-five billion won.It marks the first time since 2009 for LG Electronics to outpace Samsung Electronics in operating profits.The home appliances business posted over eight trillion in sales and over one trillion in operating profit, both a record for a first quarter figure.