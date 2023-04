Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says South Korea will take on the role as a “compass for freedom” as he vowed to promote freedom around the world together with the U.S.Yoon made the remark during his address to a Joint Meeting of the U.S. Congress in Washington on Thursday in English. The speech was part of his state visit to the U.S.Noting that the South Korea-U.S. alliance was created 70 years ago to defend South Korea’s freedom, he said their ties have “now become a global alliance that safeguards freedom and peace around the world."The president said South Korea “will safeguard and broaden the freedom of citizens of the world."