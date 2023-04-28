Pres. Yoon Denounces War Against Ukraine in Address to US Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol denounced the war against Ukraine when he addressed a Joint Meeting of the U.S. Congress on Thursday in Washington.Speaking in English, the president said the war against Ukraine is “a violation of international law."[Soundbite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (English)]“The war against Ukraine is a violation of international law. It is an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo with force. Korea strongly condemns the unprovoked armed attack against Ukraine.”While vowing to stand in solidarity with the free world, Yoon said South Korea “will actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their efforts in reconstruction.”Also in his speech, Yoon said South Korea will take on the role as a “compass of freedom” as he vowed to promote freedom around the world, together with the U.S.[Soundbite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (English)]“Together with the U.S., Korea will play the role as a compass for freedom. It will safeguard and embolden the freedom of citizens of the world. But even as we walked in unison for freedom for 70 years, there is one regime determined to pursue a wrong path."On North Korea’s nuclear threats, Yoon stressed the need to expedite trilateral security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, along with close South Korea-U.S. coordination.He said Seoul will respond firmly to provocations while at the same time keeping the door open for dialogue, calling on Pyongyang to abandon its development of nuclear weapons and continued provocations.[Soundbite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (English)]"Last year I proposed the 'Audacious Initiative.' It will significantly improve North Korea’s economy and livelihood. All Pyongyang has to do is to stop its nuclear program and begin a substantive denuclearization process. I once again urge North Korea to cease its provocations and take the right path. Korea, with the U.S., will continue to work for North Korea’s denuclearization."The president also talked about the North’s human rights conditions, calling for global awareness of the dire human rights situation in the reclusive state.