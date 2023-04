Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a state luncheon hosted by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.In the luncheon at the State Department, Yoon said that he plans to develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance in a way that increases practical benefits for the two countries' peoples.Yoon said that over the past 70 years, the South Korea-U.S alliance has developed into the most successful alliance in history upon the soil secured by the sacrifices of Korean War veterans.He added that the two nations will deepen solidarity and cooperation in high-tech sectors including semiconductors, quantum, artificial intelligence and space.Harris said that Yoon's visit shows the bilateral alliance is a truly global one, while Blinken said that South Korea is the strongest of security partners for the U.S., adding that the commitment to mutual defense has never wavered.