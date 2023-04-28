Yoon Visits Pentagon for Security Briefing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol received a security briefing from top U.S. military officials during a visit to the Pentagon on Thursday.On the fourth day of his six-day state visit, Yoon went to the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense and met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before visiting the National Military Command Center(NMCC) for a briefing on U.S. strategic surveillance and crisis response systems.Yoon is the first South Korean president to visit the NMCC. Former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye visited the Pentagon in 2011 and 2015, respectively, but toured other facilities.Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the National Security Office, said on Wednesday in a press briefing that the NMCC is a key command and control center inside the Pentagon that directly assists the U.S. president and military commanders in cases of emergency.President Yoon also visited the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, becoming the first foreign leader to visit the facility, where he received a briefing and discussed ways to create a research environment that leads to technological innovation.