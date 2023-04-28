Pentagon: Ohio-Class Nuclear Submarine to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that an Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic submarine(SSBN) will be deployed to the Korean Peninsula in accordance with the Washington Declaration.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder shared the information in a press briefing on Thursday, when asked what kind of submarine will be deployed to South Korea under the declaration announced after the summit between the presidents of the two nations on Wednesday.The deployment of an Ohio-class SSBN, one of 14 operated by the U.S. Navy carrying up to 20 ballistic missiles with a range of seven-thousand kilometers, highlights the U.S.' enhanced commitment to extended deterrence against North Korea's evolving nuclear threats.Addressing the proposed Nuclear Consultative Group, Ryder said that it will discuss plans to prepare for a nuclear contingency and the allies' approach to the extended deterrence, adding that he has nothing to announce regarding an inaugural meeting.The creation of the group was unveiled on Wednesday after the South Korea-US summit in Washington as a measure to strengthen the extended deterrence.