Politics

US Senate Adopts Resolution Welcoming Yoon's State Visit

Written: 2023-04-28 08:54:22Updated: 2023-04-28 09:06:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate has adopted a resolution welcoming the state visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol and celebrating the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

South Korea's Embassy in the U.S. said on Thursday that the upper house of the U.S. Congress unanimously passed the resolution on Wednesday evening, a day after it was officially introduced by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The embassy said that the swift passage of the resolution by the Senate, coming before Yoon’s speech to a joint session of Congress, shows the strong bipartisan support for the state visit and the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Welcoming Yoon's state visit, the resolution urges the allies to use the occasion to further deepen the close security, economic, and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

It also reaffirms the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance as the linchpin to safeguarding peace, security and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific.
