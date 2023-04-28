Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Industrial Output & Consumption Rise, Investment Falls in March

Written: 2023-04-28 09:19:02Updated: 2023-04-28 10:08:02

Industrial Output & Consumption Rise, Investment Falls in March

Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output and consumption increased in March, but investment saw a decline.

Statistics Korea said on Friday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production came to 111-point-six in the third month of the year, up one-point-six percent from a month earlier. It marks the largest growth since March of last year, when it increased one-point-nine percent.

Production in the manufacturing industry increased five-point-seven percent from a month earlier, leading the growth in overall industrial production, while output in the service industry also rose zero-point-two percent in March.

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, also gained zero-point-four percent on-month in March, rising for the second consecutive month.

Facility investment, however, dropped two-point-two percent on-month.

The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle increased by zero-point-six points on-month to 99-point-nine in March.

However, the composite leading indicator, which projects the future business cycle, dropped by zero-point-three points to 98-point-two.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >