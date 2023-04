Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scored his ninth league goal of the season in the English Premier League (EPL).Son scored an equalizer in the second half as his team trailed 2-1 against Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.With this goal, Son now needs just one more goal in the remaining EPL matches to reach double figures for seven consecutive seasons.Son netted his 100th Premier League goal in a match against Brighton earlier this month to become the first Asian player to hit the milestone.