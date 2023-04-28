Yoon Denounces War in Ukraine in Address to U.S. Congress

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Addressing a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol denounced the war in Ukraine as a violation of international law. The president said that the defense of democracy is the core of the 70-year South Korea-U.S. alliance that has evolved into a partnership to affect change on the international stage.Tom McCarthy reports.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol denounced the war in Ukraine as he affirmed the South Korea-U.S. alliance as a force for peace in his speech before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.During his 43-minute speech delivered in English on Thursday, the president condemned Russia’s aggression as a violation of international law.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]“Freedom and democracy are once again under threat. The war against Ukraine is a violation of international law. It is an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo with force. Korea strongly condemns the unprovoked armed attack against Ukraine.”Without mentioning the aggressor, the president likened the assault on Ukraine to the invasion by North Korea in 1950, while comparing the response of democracies around the world in defense of Kyiv to that seen in the Korean War.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]“Korea's experience shows us just how important it is for democracies to uphold solidarity. Korea will stand in solidarity with the free world. We will actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their efforts in reconstruction.”Yoon looked back on the heroism of the U.S. military that came to defend South Korea before turning toward the future of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which marks its 70th anniversary this year, intimating that the two nations will move in unison to address challenges on the international stage.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]“Our Alliance was forged 70 years ago to defend Korea's freedom. The Alliance has now become a global alliance that safeguards freedom and peace around the world. Korea will fulfill its responsibilities. It will play its part that matches its economic capacity.”The president declared that South Korea will, together with the U.S., play the role as a “compass for freedom” safeguarding the liberty of citizens around the world, as well as at home in the face of North Korea’s growing threats.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol]“I once again urge North Korea to cease its provocations and take the right path. Korea, with the U.S., will continue to work for North Korea's denuclearization... North Korea's obsession with nuclear weapons and missiles is throwing its population into a severe economic crisis and human rights abuses. We must raise global awareness of the dire human rights situation in North Korea.”Yoon also discussed the bilateral relationship on an economic level, touting the contributions by South Korean companies to the U.S. economy through investments in production in the technology sector, and asked for further support from Congress.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.