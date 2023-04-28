S. Korea, US Agree to Minimize Business Uncertainties in CHIPS Act

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to minimize uncertainties and management burdens in the process of implementing the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act and export curbs on semiconductor equipment to China.South Korea's ministry of trade, industry and energy and the U.S. Commerce Department held the first Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue in Washington on Thursday, with minister Lee Chang-yang and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in attendance along with working-level officials from the two sides.The two sides discussed the U.S. CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, which were among the agenda items for Wednesday's summit between the leaders of the two nations.In the meeting, Lee asked the U.S. to address South Korean businesses' concerns about the Notice of Funding Opportunity, which details the requirements applications must meet to receive funding under the act.Lee reportedly said that uncertainties for South Korean companies remain high with the excessive demand for business information from chipmakers, calling on for the concerns to be addressed.The two sides agreed to minimize uncertainties and burdens for businesses through negotiations on the requirements for subsidies and cooperation on the implementation of the law’s guardrails to mitigate supply chain disruptions due to restrictions on business in China.