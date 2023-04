Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul has officially chosen "Seoul, my soul" as its new slogan.According to the city government on Friday, the winner secured 63-point-one percent of votes from around 260-thousand Seoul residents in a runoff against "Seoul for you," which garnered 36-point-nine percent.City officials are expected to announce the new municipal branding following a design process.In the meantime, the new slogan will be introduced on Saturday during the 2023 Han River Drone Light Show at Seoul's Ttukseom Hangang Park Waterfront Stage.In the first round of voting by over 390-thousand citizens conducted from late December to mid-March, "Seoul, my soul" and "Seoul for you" claimed 37-point-three and 34-point-nine percent, respectively, to qualify for the runoff vote.The new slogan will replace "I SEOUL YOU" introduced in 2015 by the government of the late former mayor, Park Won-soon.