Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee landed in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday for the final leg of their state visit to the U.S.On Friday, the South Korean leader is set to attend a forum with scholars in the digital biotechnology sector at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT), as well as a South Korea-U.S cluster roundtable.He will then give a policy speech on the topic of "a new journey towards liberty" during a visit to the Harvard Kennedy School.The president will also engage in a debate with Joseph Nye, Jr., a renowned political scientist, Harvard University Distinguished Service Professor, Emeritus and a former Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School.Wrapping up his weeklong state visit, Yoon is scheduled to return home on Sunday.