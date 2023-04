Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 13 health care and medical organizations representing doctors, nursing assistants and others announced plans to launch a general strike in protest of the National Assembly’s passage of the Nursing Act.The group unveiled the plan on Thursday, saying it will launch partial strikes from next week and swiftly finalize a date for the general strike.The group includes the Korean Medical Association, the Korea Licensed Practical Nurses Association, the Korean Association of Medical Technologists and the Korean Association of Emergency Medical Technician.The announcement came hours after the National Assembly passed legislation that specifies the scope of nurses’ duties as well as revisions to the medical law stripping physicians of their licenses if they are slapped with prison sentences.The group urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto the license revision and the nursing law.