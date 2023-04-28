Mpox Cases Nationwide Climb to 42 with 2 More Reported

Photo : YONHAP News

The nationwide total of mpox cases has climbed to 42 with the addition of two more on Thursday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that the patients in the two cases reported the previous day are South Korean nationals who live in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.Despite presenting symptoms of fever and rash, they are reportedly in good health.As is becoming increasingly common, the latest patients have no history of overseas travel in the last three weeks but involve exposure to related risks within the country.Authorities are conducting epidemiological surveys, raising public awareness and urging people to get tested if they show suspected symptoms and avoid intimate contact with strangers.South Korea confirmed its first case in June of last year and the first five cases were linked to overseas travel, but all the others so far, with one exception, are believed to be local transmissions.