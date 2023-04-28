Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Mpox Cases Nationwide Climb to 42 with 2 More Reported

Written: 2023-04-28 14:46:49Updated: 2023-04-28 15:35:51

Mpox Cases Nationwide Climb to 42 with 2 More Reported

Photo : YONHAP News

The nationwide total of mpox cases has climbed to 42 with the addition of two more on Thursday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that the patients in the two cases reported the previous day are South Korean nationals who live in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.

Despite presenting symptoms of fever and rash, they are reportedly in good health.

As is becoming increasingly common, the latest patients have no history of overseas travel in the last three weeks but involve exposure to related risks within the country.

Authorities are conducting epidemiological surveys, raising public awareness and urging people to get tested if they show suspected symptoms and avoid intimate contact with strangers.

South Korea confirmed its first case in June of last year and the first five cases were linked to overseas travel, but all the others so far, with one exception, are believed to be local transmissions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >