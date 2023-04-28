PPP Boycott Fails to Stop Passage of Nursing, Medical Law Revision Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) led a push to pass controversial revisions to the nursing law on Thursday despite strong protest from the ruling People Power Party(PPP).With most of the PPP boycotting the vote, 179 of 181 lawmakers present supported the revision bill while two abstained.Nurse-turned-PPP Rep. Choi Youn-suk and PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji, who is visually impaired, were among the 179 that supported the bill, but main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Reps. Lee Won-wook and Shin Hyun-young, a physician, abstained.The PPP, for its part, plans to recommend that President Yoon Suk Yeol exercise his right to veto the bill.The disputed revisions stipulate the roles and responsibilities of nurses absent in the existing Medical Service Act, while also defining state responsibility to improve the work environment and welfare of nurses.Doctors and nursing assistants have fiercely opposed the bill, citing concerns over discrimination against nurse aides.The opposition also unilaterally approved another set of disputed revisions to the Medical Service Act aiming to reinforce the qualifications of medical personnel by revoking medical licenses of those sentenced to prison for a crime.Following the passage of the bills, 13 health care organizations including groups representing doctors and practical nurses have announced that they will stage a general strike in protest.