Culture Ministry Signs MOU with Smithsonian to Expand Exchanges

Photo : YONHAP News

The culture ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Smithsonian Institution aimed at sharply expanding cooperation and exchanges.First Lady Kim Keon Hee, Culture Minister Park Bo-gyoon and Deputy Secretary of the Smithsonian Meroë Park attended the signing ceremony held at the National Museum of Asian Art in Washington on Thursday.The ministry said the agreement lays the foundation for cultural cooperation between 23 institutions under its wing and 21 entities under Smithsonian, the world's largest cultural institution.Through 2027, the two sides plan to cooperate on personnel exchanges, joint research, exhibitions, art loans and jointly host public programs on culture and history.Minister Park called the MOU a symbolic event that expands the bilateral alliance into culture and arts.Founded in 1864, the Smithsonian owns about 150 million artifacts across its various museums in Washington, with combined annual visitors averaging 30 million.