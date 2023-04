Photo : KBS News

Japan's trade ministry has reinstated South Korea on its whitelist of favored trade partners, according to Kyodo News.Following the lifting of export curbs on three chip components last month, Tokyo has now lifted all trade restrictions against South Korea that began in 2019.The two sides held director-level policy talks on export controls earlier this week and discussed its reinstatement.Seoul was first to put Japan back on its whitelist, issuing a notification on Monday on the restored status which involves shorter deliberations and reduced paperwork in export procedures.